 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Willful Blindness to the Problem of White Supremacy
View Comments

Letter: Willful Blindness to the Problem of White Supremacy

WRT the first LTTE today (9/12/20). The “concept of white supremacy” was not invented; it is a description of the way that some people fantasize about their rightful place in the world. However, this total lack of personal insight often results in similar thinking errors. I wonder if the writer believes that social injustice is also an “invention”?

The idea that “social supremacy is earned by merit,” must be similar to the way Pope Urban VIII believed when he cast Galileo into prison. I am confident that his belief that the Earth was the center of the universe helped reinforce his conceit that since he was the head of the church, then he must be the CORE of the center. Such dangerous thinking errors have a long and troubled history in human society. Willful blindness to facts will not help solve our social problems. Some insight might help.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News