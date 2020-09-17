Letter: Willful Blindness to the Problem of White Supremacy

WRT the first LTTE today (9/12/20). The “concept of white supremacy” was not invented; it is a description of the way that some people fantasize about their rightful place in the world. However, this total lack of personal insight often results in similar thinking errors. I wonder if the writer believes that social injustice is also an “invention”?
The idea that “social supremacy is earned by merit,” must be similar to the way Pope Urban VIII believed when he cast Galileo into prison. I am confident that his belief that the Earth was the center of the universe helped reinforce his conceit that since he was the head of the church, then he must be the CORE of the center. Such dangerous thinking errors have a long and troubled history in human society. Willful blindness to facts will not help solve our social problems. Some insight might help.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
