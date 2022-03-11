 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: William Barr
Letter: William Barr

William Barr's recent book and interviews bring to mind a quote by Primo Levi, the late Italian chemist and Auschwitz survivor, whose books document the dangers of the Nazis, the rise of Fascism, and his desire to assign responsibilities for the tragedy of the Holocaust.

“Monsters exist, but they are too few in number to be truly dangerous. More dangerous are the common men, the functionaries ready to believe and to act without asking questions.”

Steven Wool

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

