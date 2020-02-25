Letter: William Barr

Listening to William Barr, Donald Trump's Roy Cohn, complaining about Trump's tweets while trying to do his job, gave me the laugh of the day.
I have always considered just about everything that Donald Trump has done from his rallies to his performances in the Oval Office, in front of Congress, and in front of the press as nothing but Kabuki theater.
We saw another Kabuki performance by William Barr, Donald Trump's chief enforcer. It's as though he told Trump that he had to do something about the flack he was receiving because of his interference in the Roger Stone (criminal extraordinaire) sentencing, and so he would go on TV and complain about Trump's tweets so the pressure to live up to his oath of office would lessen.
Well, William Barr, here is one citizen who isn't buying your sham performance, your fraudulent attempt to sway public opinion. You will go down in history as being a disgrace to your profession.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.