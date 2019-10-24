A retired Arizona Game and Fish Biologist I have spent five decades hunting on Arizona lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, which has the mission to “sustain the health, diversity and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.” Imagine my surprise when I learned that a man who has spent his entire career opposing public lands was put in charge of them.
William Pendley is an anti-public lands crusader with a well-documented history of opposing public lands and Federal land management. For Arizonans, this should be deeply troubling. Our cherished public lands improve our quality of life and support a $21 billion outdoor recreation economy and over 200,000 jobs in our state.
Mr. Pendley has a vision where these lands are sold to the highest bidder. To a long-time public lands user, I’m extremely disappointed! Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Martha McSally should understand that Mr. Pendley’s anti-public lands rhetoric is out of sync with Arizona.
Glen Dickens, retired Arizona Game and Fish Biologist & Vice President of the Arizona Wildife Federation as well as the Arizona Antelope Foundation
