 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Willingness to be lied to

  • Comments

Many recent letters to the editor as well as opinion pieces by the likes of Leonard Pitts have bemoaned the baffling reality that a shocking number of voters have chosen to still believe what has become so blatantly false. That is, the "stolen election " of 2020......and all the truckloads of misinformation that accompany it. I find it helpful knowing that human history is familiar with this behavior, that the oft referenced "arc of history" has corrected for it before and can do so again. I cite a quote that gives me such conviction; along with the assurance that I am in good company: "None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free." - Johann von Goethe b. 1749

Mary Kierzek

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News