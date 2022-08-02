Letter: Willingness to be lied to

Many recent letters to the editor as well as opinion pieces by the likes of Leonard Pitts have bemoaned the baffling reality that a shocking number of voters have chosen to still believe what has become so blatantly false. That is, the "stolen election " of 2020......and all the truckloads of misinformation that accompany it. I find it helpful knowing that human history is familiar with this behavior, that the oft referenced "arc of history" has corrected for it before and can do so again. I cite a quote that gives me such conviction; along with the assurance that I am in good company: "None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free." - Johann von Goethe b. 1749