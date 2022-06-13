Letter: Wimps

I take great exception to J. Ambrose’s op-Ed describing shooters as, “tear-soaked womanish wimps.” The pejorative use of “womanish “ to describe a mental monster is deeply insulting to females. The woman I know are strong amazing people.

Ambrose could have simply said, “wimps” but felt it was acceptable to denigrate women as weak teary inferiors. I agree the family system is shaky, but I am suspicious of his call for “restoring certain old norms.” Exactly what, Jay? He doesn’t mention the ease that teens purchase machine guns at all. I think the failure to address that is wimpy.