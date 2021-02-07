Letter: Window of Opportunity

The Republicans have a small window of opportunity to rid themselves of the Trump faction and return to basic party values. Trump has split the party into three groups: the Trumpers, the Grin-and Bear It group, and the Defectors who have become Independents and the Lincoln Project faction. If the real party would pull together the Grin and Bear It group and the Defectors they could let the Trumpers go their own way. A two-party system has worked well for our Country for over two hundred years. It could again. We need a cooling of rhetoric and crazy actions, a return to law and order and respect for our Constitution and those who defend it.
The window for this activity is not large. We have seen what following Mr. Trump can do to our Democracy. Now is the time for the Republicans to drop their fear of Trump and his minions and coalesce around a true leader. That could save our democracy.
Sandy Elers
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.