Letter: Winners and losers

The Superbowl rings and hoopla goes to the Los Angles Rams. As they were being cheered and weeping for joy by their fans, the Cincinnati Bengals were seen slinking away and their fans were wiping tears of defeat.
In America second place is no place. In championship games there is first place or last place. To the loser is shame and anger, even though being the second-best team in the country might seem a mark of merit, but not in this “winner takes all” culture.
It may be a flaw in the American character that in order to strive to be the best, the many who cannot reach the pinnacle of their profession are considered an also-ran. Pretty good is no good.
Otherwise, it was a great game. But I wasn’t sure what the half-time show was about; a showcase of energy?
Ron Lancaster
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.