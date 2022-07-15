 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Winning votes

  • Comments

I think the writer in this morning's paper, suggesting the Democrats change of ideals is the way to win an election, needs to reflect on more current ways to win an elextion:

Lie, ignoring fact

Call fraud even before the election if polls are against you

Definitely call fraud if you lose the election

Demand recounts

Change voting rules that have worked for decades

Challenge loss in court

Definitely do not concede

Isn't this more believable?

Duane Harpet

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Letter: democrats & socialism

The democrats have been very honest and open about wanting to replace democracy with socialism. BUT now that we are getting closer to the midt…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News