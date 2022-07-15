Letter: Winning votes

I think the writer in this morning's paper, suggesting the Democrats change of ideals is the way to win an election, needs to reflect on more current ways to win an elextion:

Lie, ignoring fact

Call fraud even before the election if polls are against you

Definitely call fraud if you lose the election

Demand recounts

Change voting rules that have worked for decades

Challenge loss in court

Definitely do not concede

Isn't this more believable?

Duane Harpet

Northwest side