Letter: Winning votes

I think the writer in this morning's paper, suggesting the Democrats change of ideals is the way to win an election, needs to reflect on more current ways to win an elextion:
Lie, ignoring fact
Call fraud even before the election if polls are against you
Definitely call fraud if you lose the election
Demand recounts
Change voting rules that have worked for decades
Challenge loss in court
Definitely do not concede
Isn't this more believable?
Duane Harpet
Northwest side
