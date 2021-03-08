Letter: Wise governance

It is unfortunate that Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his predecessor, Rick Perry, apparently never practiced the Six Ps, an old adage: Prior Planning Prevents Piss Poor Performance. If they had, their constituents wouldn't be suffering nowhere near as much distress as they are these days. It is time for them to be honest with their fellow Texans and admit that their unregulated and stand-alone utility grid failed them and should be reconsidered and that, perhaps, it is time that Texas joined the Union! The same goes for our ex-president, Donald J. Trump. Had he practiced the Six Ps at the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of calling it a hoax and then denying its increasing severity, the experts believe that at least half of the 500,000 deaths which this country has sadly just reached would have been avoided. Being prepared for any eventuality is a part of wise and pragmatic governance, which is a lesson these three apparently never learned.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.