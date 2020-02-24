Letter: Witch Hunt

I can't believe how many people drank Schiff's Kool-aide. His claims were totally bogus, and only created to reject conservative principles that have made America great. Unless a candidate for President is above the law, Trump had a duty to investigate corruption, and protect American taxpayer's money. Instead of "abuse of power", I would call it use of power to MAGA, and create prosperity for all Americans. There is a thing called separation of power between the three legs of government, so there is no requirement to respond to subpoenas. When a liberal-controlled House opposes everything Trump does, he has to use his power to deliver his promises. And he has been the most successful President in decades. He will beat the Socialists in the Democrat Party in a landslide. Pelosi's childish acts at the SOTU show the their true nature.
KEN WOLFE
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.