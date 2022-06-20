Letter: With Gun Violence, Change Starts With Me

I have long been a proponent of common sense gun safety regulations. What now makes the issue of an assault weapons ban a top priority for me was the need for DNA from some Uvalde parents to identify their unrecognizably slaughtered children's bodies.

Today I read that a retired teacher from Charlotte TX, a lifelong NRA member, turned in his AR-15 to police. “I’m a gun advocate. I believe in the 2nd Amendment. But this AR, after what I saw in Uvalde, I’m done with it,” Small said...."It’s for warfare.” Why does anyone need an AR-15 for self-defense? Do they expect an army to invade their homes? Perhaps some gun owners are themselves preparing to wage war, killing those who disagree with their politics?

Individually, we can vote against any candidate who will not support common-sense gun safety laws or accepts money from the NRA or any gun lobby. It is time to mobilize against lethal gun violence. NOW. YOU. ME. US.

Barbara Reuter

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

