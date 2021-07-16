 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: With inflation rising, Biden and Democrats want to spend $6 trillion
View Comments

Letter: With inflation rising, Biden and Democrats want to spend $6 trillion

  • Comments

Consumer index prices for May rose to 5%, the highest since 1980. The core inflation rate rose to 3.8%, the highest in 30 years. Consumers are seeing higher prices for many of their purchases, such as eating at restaurants, gasoline, housing, new and used vehicles, furniture, airline fares and clothing. The stock market just had its worst week since October based on fears of inflation and the federal reserve raising interest rates. But here comes Biden and Democrats wanting to ram through $6 trillion in new taxes and spending. They care not about all that spending causing higher inflation and lessening of your money's value, just spending on their pet leftist agenda items. Biden's Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who was the former Chairwoman of the Federal Reserve under Obama, and who reportedly earned $7 million doing 50 speaking engagements between 2018 and 2020, has said that trillions in new spending are necessary to address systematic racism and equity issues in America. How absurd for a Treasury Secretary to say.

Anita Flores

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Local-issues

Letter: Yet another lie.

In the July 7, paper a reader opines about Biden being responsible for around 200,000 deaths from COVID 19. He credits the former pres for all…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News