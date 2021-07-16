Letter: With inflation rising, Biden and Democrats want to spend $6 trillion

Consumer index prices for May rose to 5%, the highest since 1980. The core inflation rate rose to 3.8%, the highest in 30 years. Consumers are seeing higher prices for many of their purchases, such as eating at restaurants, gasoline, housing, new and used vehicles, furniture, airline fares and clothing. The stock market just had its worst week since October based on fears of inflation and the federal reserve raising interest rates. But here comes Biden and Democrats wanting to ram through $6 trillion in new taxes and spending. They care not about all that spending causing higher inflation and lessening of your money's value, just spending on their pet leftist agenda items. Biden's Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who was the former Chairwoman of the Federal Reserve under Obama, and who reportedly earned $7 million doing 50 speaking engagements between 2018 and 2020, has said that trillions in new spending are necessary to address systematic racism and equity issues in America. How absurd for a Treasury Secretary to say.
Anita Flores
Southeast side
