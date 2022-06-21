Letter: With the elected Radical Party, who needs enemies?

The Radical Party claims to be the “Freedom” party, to keep your Constitutional rights. Fortunately, they only watch radical TV, so they know NO facts.

Today, SCROTUS (Supreme Court Radicals of the United States) began dismantling one of America’s most profound and longest-held principles - Freedom of Religion. Add this to overturning gun regulations, NOT confiscation, and misreading the Constitution.

We all know that these six extremists have already decided to eliminate a precedent they all stated was sacrosanct, the Right of a woman to choose for herself. The six terrorists in robes are also supporting radical voting rights bills, reducing the rights of almost one-third of our citizens to vote, and overturning the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In addition, they have upheld deliberate congressional GOP’s overt redistricting in most states, favoring the MAGA Radical Party.

The disgraced former tangerine has already used some of the money received by defrauding supporters of fascism into contributing to a non-existent “defense” fund to overthrow honest 2022 elections.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

