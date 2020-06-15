Letter: Witness to murder

Witness to Murder
White America is witness to a murder. This murder we have witnessed resonates like nothing most of us have every seen. It will forever be seen. As much as we wish, it cannot be “un-seen.” As witnesses to a crime, how many of us, when called upon, would testify to what we saw?
Perhaps our willingness to testify is expressed by our march in the streets. I would rather there be a million willing to attend court and testify to what they saw. Does white America have the courage to do that?
Charlene Frederick
Foothills
