Letter: Witnesses are crucial to a fair trial
I have been on several juries. First there is an opening statement by both sides. The judge admonished us each time that opening statements are just that, statements. We were not to make decisions based on these statements but listen to the witnesses.

Next come witnesses, usually several. We were encouraged to listen carefully and take good notes.

Last comes closing statements.

Finally, deliberation with the other jurors.

If we had made our decision based on just opening statements, we would have gotten it wrong. Justice would not have been served. The witnesses were crucial to the case.

I demand that John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo, Rudy Giuliani and others testify in the impeachment trial. They work for us, not the President. My tax dollars pay them.

Ann Richards

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

