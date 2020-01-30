Letter: Witnesses at Senate Trial

Sixty years ago, if someone like Sen. Martha McSally and I passed each other in uniform we would have exchanged salutes: I to acknowledge her superior rank and she to recognize that acknowledgement. There was then, and I hope there is now the concept of Dereliction of Duty. This occurs when someone of any rank who has pledged loyalty to his or her country deliberately and with forethought failed to perform according to orders issued by a superior. Senator McSally now must be true to the obligation she accepted upon swearing an oath in the Senate impeachment trial to be a fair and impartial in considering the facts laid before her and to reach an objective conclusion guiding her eventual vote to find President Trump guilty or innocent of the charges brought against him. It is never the right time to be guilty of Dereliction of Duty. Call and listen to witnesses Senator McSally.
John Petersen
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.