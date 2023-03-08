As a person that considers themselves a caring human being, aware of all the advantages I have had that others have not had, I want to make that equation more balanced. According to the letter writer that statement makes me "woke", whatever that means and therefore my opinions, and apparently worth as a human being, is negated.

In my defense:

I have never worked to break this nation into groups.

I have never tried to manipulate anyone with fear.

I have never confused a child or adult as to what constitutes pornography.

I do not condone or promote open borders for this country.

I do not promote the mutilation of children.

I disagree with changing classic literature of any kind.

I am not dangerous, nor do I crave power over anyone's daily life. In fact, I sincerely wish the Arizona legislators would choose a real pressing issue on which to help Arizonans and give the conspiracies a rest.

I am progressive and liberal.

Virginia Gethmann

Northeast side