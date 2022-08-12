Letter: Woke or Wake Up

The Left vs the Right. The Good vs the Bad. The Right vs the Wrong. No one can claim full impunity. The morning sun does rise and can't be denied even with eyes closed. Yet so many chose to deny what is so easily seen. Denial, delusion or simply ignorance.? Be afraid....blame them. Gain power any way possible. Today's political reality. How sad.

Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan, Hungary, Egypt, Iran. Countries where authoritative, strongman leaders have striped away any vestiges of democracy from their citizens! Elections, the news media, education, the courts and finance all deeply controlled and corrupt. And yet the most extreme elements of today's Maga Republican Party are leading us toward their ideologies. Are these really the regimes that you wish to live under? Is this what you want for your children and grandchildren's future? Of course not. WAKE UP to the reality of how you're being (mis) led, or that's where we will find ourselves! There are no alternative FACTS!