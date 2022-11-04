 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: “Woke Recruiting” Letter Oct 27, 2022

The Daily Star carried an article recently to the effect that nationally military recruitment has declined. A letter followed suggesting that a core reason is our military is now providing training/education to its members on “woke” subjects , mostly concerning race relations.

America has had a very complicated history with race. We once embraced legal slavery. We sacrificed a lot of lives before that practice was eliminated. Then a portion of the country adopted “Jim Crow” laws to legally subject some of our citizens to a second class standing. Later the nation adopted “civil rights” laws to attempt to redress the injustices. Those laws and policies are still resisted by some Americans. And our culture still reflects that history.

Me thinks the letter writer is in denial.

So I guess I would not call the military training “woke”. I would call it “history” which is still relevant today.

Jim Greene

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

