Letter: Woke Recruiting

An article in last week’s Star noted the serious decline in recruits for our military. The article cited many reasons, but why was there no mention that the introduction of woke policies into military training has turned off millions of Americans?

This woke training is now standard in the military, public schools, large institutions and corporations. What disgusts the average American who loathes this training is the indoctrination by ‘experts’ as they discuss ‘whiteness’, inherent racism, implicit bias, and microaggressions. Call it CRT or not CRT, those topics are the problem.

It’s like a new science, but instead of fascinating facts to expand our minds, these sessions lump humans into categories based solely on their skin color. This is an insult to the dignity of individual humans, regardless of color.

I think the mainstream press is simply incapable of seeing this as a problem, and dismisses those millions who do.

Tom Gordon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

