Republicans rant about “woke liberals” using government to impose their “values” on Americans. Democrats value challenging injustice, reproductive rights, defending our democracy, and funding public schools.

What are Republicans and their voters really afraid of? Shifting demographics, fear of the “other,” and their perceived threat from changes in gender roles and sexuality. To win these “culture wars” they would rather attack education and ban books to make our children ignorant and easier to manipulate as they grow older. This GOP strategy is morally and politically bankrupt - and a loser.

GOP stoking of tribalism allows us to be manipulated and impedes rational civil discourse. When the electorate is constantly afraid, we often regress to illogical, tribal and aggressive weaponized human beings. We then become pawns that politicians use for their own agenda as we saw with the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

Instead of “me against you” shouldn’t we strive for “us as one?” For the sake of our country and our democracy?

Cindy Bordelon, member of the nonpartisan group CommonSense Americans

