The family is calling for his immediate firing and prosecution. The killing was unjustifiable they say. I read the article further to learn that police stopped her because she was suspected of theft, asked, then demanded that she get out of the car. She refused and challenged the officers by "are you going to shoot me", just prior to turning her car toward the officer and moving forward. If this is true he had no option except to retaliate, or allow himself to be run over. Do you ever wonder, as I do, how this would have turned out it she had only obeyed and gotten out of the car. Most of us would have and it probably would have ended peacefully. None of us know all the facts but why not wait until we do before causing the officer a firing or arrest.