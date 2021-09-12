 Skip to main content
Letter: Woman'sUterus belongs to her
Letter: Woman'sUterus belongs to her

Re: the Sept. 9 letter "Woman's uterus belongs to her"

According to that letter, "The issue is body autonomy. A woman has the right to decide what goes on with her body."

Don't responsibilities go hand-in-hand with rights? And why do people who espouse this argument seem to propose that this right ony begins AFTER the woman becomes pregnant.

Other than in the case of rape, if a woman has the sole right to determine whether or not a child is born, doesn't a woman have the right and resposibility to prevent an unwanted pregnancy?

Seems to me that some believe that "getting a woman pregnant" and financially supporting a child is a man's responsibily, while only a woman has the right to decide if that child is born.

John Cioffi

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

