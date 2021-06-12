Letter: Women haters

I love to begin my day with a hot cup of coffee and a good laugh. I would like thank Paula from Vail for her letter on Wednesday, proposing that Dems hate women because they have gone after Sen Sinema because she is female. I laughed for a good 10 minutes. Apparently Paula seems to be willfully ignoring the FACT that (1)her “party” has recently killed the bill to give women equal pay,( 2) is actively assaulting a women’s right to control her own body,
(3) has only 13 women as opposed to 106 for Dems. ( and supposedly this country is 51% female) and (4) has embraced a leader who has 26 sexual assault charges, has had 3 wives, , who paid two “playmates” off AND has bragged about grabbing a a woman by the - - - -y. Also , Sen. Manchin has gotten the exact SAME treatment so it’s pretty obvious that the Dems. are equally spreading the pressure. Thanks for the laugh though.
Sue Rowen
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.