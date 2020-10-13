Letter: Women must save us

Women of Arizona - I implore you to make every effort to save this democracy by voting the bloviating blockhead and his scurrilous crew out of office. We men have shown that we lack the necessary responsibility to run a government devoted to the welfare of its citizens and the preservation of our beautiful, wounded Earth. I am sure that you recognize that the present incumbent of the White House is the perfection of rottenness. Use your power of the vote to save us all. Please!
Wes Jernigan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!