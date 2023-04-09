On this strange day a former adult film star is found to be more credible than the former president. She has been threatened, vilified and in fear for her life, yet she remains a person to be reckoned with. In the most consequential political race of 2023, Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated a far right extremist for the final seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Women's rights will be protected and unfair gerrymandering will be scrutinized.