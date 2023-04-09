On this strange day a former adult film star is found to be more credible than the former president. She has been threatened, vilified and in fear for her life, yet she remains a person to be reckoned with. In the most consequential political race of 2023, Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated a far right extremist for the final seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Women's rights will be protected and unfair gerrymandering will be scrutinized.
In Arizona our two most powerful politicians are strong women who are a bulwark against the extremes views and nonsensical bills perpetrated on us by the Republican legislature. The Governor of Michigan is a great leader. It is not hard to imagine her running for President one day. Jill Biden and Michelle Obama are consequential women who helped shape the presidencies for the better.
James Robinett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.