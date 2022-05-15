 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Women’s rights

I am sorry to think of the new path that is going to affect women. I believe every women should have the decision to care for their body, life and circumstances that will only affect them and their families. Women do not have safety nets to help women who have been ignored by men and women who think “things can be good”. Not everyone “walks the walk” that many women “walk”. Rose colored glasses do not reflect the difficult decisions women need to make in their lifetime. An abortion is NOT an EASY decision....a very personal one between their own abilities/options and most of all realities affecting their lives and the lively hood of their circumstances and family situations. I DO NOT WANT TO BE A SECOND CLASS member of the United States of America. I WANT to be an ACTIVE PARTICIPANT in my decisions with OPTIONS.

“for the family they have NOW. Why take this “option” from us?

Mary Beth Schneider

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

