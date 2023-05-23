The enactments of Title 9 was groundbreaking legislation for females. It prohibited sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that received funding from the federal government. Sadly many men were against this legislation to no avail. This was groundbreaking legislation for female sports programs, and many women have benefited significantly for their entire lives due to this legislation. This legislation has trickled down to high school sports and even to the large youth programs. And now, trans men are being allowed to compete, absolutely unfairly with women. My biggest question is where are the real women who worked so hard for Title 9 and women’s rights. Are you women so afraid of being labeled transphobic that that you will give up your hard won rights to avoid labeling. I find it puzzling that real women are not flooding their legislators and appropriate academic institutions with unrelenting comments of outrage. From an old man with four sports-minded granddaughters who simply wants a fair playing field.