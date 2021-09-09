 Skip to main content
Letter: Women's Rights
Letter: Women's Rights

The Bard once quipped: “A Rose by any other name is still a Rose.”

That which we see happening in Afghanistan is happening here in the United States.

Our Civil War which was fought on the Confederate Conviction that: “The United States of America ARE ” is once again being fought in The Hallowed Chambers of Congress under the banner of States’ Rights. States Rights and a weakened Central Government are not that much unlike the collapse of The Central Government in Afghanistan and the rise of Provincial Rule by Tribal Leaders.

Women’s Rights have been suppressed in Afghanistan which is not unlike our country until the advent of Women’s Suffrage and The Ninetieth Amendment to our Constitution on August 18, 1920 – which granted women the right to vote.

However Women’s Rights are once again under attack by States’ Governments.

A Rose by any other name . . .

Richard Donahue

Huachuca City

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

