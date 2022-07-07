 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Women's Rights

When James Madison was writing the constitution he ignored the advice of his wife, Dolly, to be mindful of the women. At that time women had no right to own property. If a man beat a woman it was his legal right to do so. If a woman beat a man or refused him sex she could be put in the stocks and severely punished. The children belonged to their father and women had no right to say anything about their care or them being given to another. If a woman did not obey she was considered insane and frequently locked up. If a baby was born dead or died soon after birth, the mother would be hung as a murderer. Six Supreme Court Justices want to return to the way it was when the US Constitution was written. That should give us all nightmares.

Bette Bunker Richards

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

