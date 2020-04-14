Letter: women"s rights
View Comments

Letter: women"s rights

I am appalled that a number of states are using the pandemic to push political and religious agendas by banning abortions as elective medical procedures. Elective medical procedures are ones that can be postponed to a later date. Termination of a pregnancy cannot. The law allows for termination of pregnancies. The law needs to be upheld.

christopher pinhey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News