Letter: women"s rights

I am appalled that a number of states are using the pandemic to push political and religious agendas by banning abortions as elective medical procedures. Elective medical procedures are ones that can be postponed to a later date. Termination of a pregnancy cannot. The law allows for termination of pregnancies. The law needs to be upheld.
christopher pinhey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
