Letter: Women's Rights

Women’s rights matter but life matters more. Abortion is a disguised name for premeditated murder. Watch YouTube to see the horror. Instead, choose birth control.
When your children become deathly ill, you say Lord take me instead. But when it’s not convenient, we ignore the Lord. Our excuse: we can do as we please. If you had been aborted you would not be here to argue.
With murder, there are no rights only wrongs. Proverbs 24 says rescue those who are being taken away to death; hold back those who are stumbling to the slaughter. If you say, “Behold, we did not know this,” does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who keeps watch over your soul know it, and will he not repay man according to his work?
As a mother, I plead for those who are not given a chance. Women able and willing to conceive are blessed with a precious life. Life is more important than anyone’s rights.
Lorena Stanford
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.