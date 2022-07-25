 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: "Won't you pleeze, pleeze, help me." the Beatles

Businesses used to support their products, especially techno products. A database of common solutions (FAQ), a standard email address--one that worked--and a current phone number to a person were available. Not no more.

My own examples aren't needed, anyone who has ever been stopped dead in their tracks by a "user credentials not recognized" or a clickable link that will only click, has their stories. In practice, the "help" systems that used to work online are now simply not being offered. You can email a facebook account, or attempt a telephone call if you can Google one. There are for-pay online techs who will help you with your new product. Or you can try a "virtual" chat helper who spouts sections of the FAQ and is not a very good listener. Too many people, too many users, and not enough help to go around.

Hal Hill

Benson

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Upcoming Elections and Lies

As we all know we have elections coming up and I wanted to make some comments. For me personally, I am not swayed to vote for some candidate b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News