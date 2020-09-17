 Skip to main content
Letter: Woodward's Revelation
On a 7 February 2020 call with Bob Woodward, President Trump referred to corona virus as “deadly stuff”. However, up through 23 February, he was praising China’s leader Xi Jinping for being “extremely capable, working hard and professionally in handling the virus”. On 25 February Trump said the virus was “very well under control in our country”. Subsequently, he accused the Chinese of hiding the seriousness of the virus. Excuse me. Didn’t Trump do the same? His claim that he did not want to cause panic and to prevent “gouging” on prices of needed supplies seems empty. When it became apparent that we had an epidemic, there was no panic. Little to no action on getting supplies by his administration resulted in states having to bid against each other for available resources. His leadership in the fight against covid 19 has been and continues to be pathetic. His justifications are hypocritical. And today, we remain number one in cases and deaths.

Michael Mount

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

