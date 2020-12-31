Letter: Word of the Year Should Be "Wasted"

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year for 2020 is “pandemic”, but “wasted” should have been included to describe America. Time has been wasted on bogus litigation over the November election. Then time, paper, and ink are wasted by the news to publish crap about all this. Citizens wasted hours listening to idiots spew falsehoods on biased news programs, then continued to waste their money donating to an unqualified moron. Funds not used for expedient coronavirus testing were wasted on border fences, a frivolous Space Force, and outrageous travel expenses for a golfing president. Thousands of lives and countless businesses have been wasted by ignoring health experts, and foot dragging thru a disorganized response to the pandemic. Time is wasted every day by a conservative congress and elected officials supporting a clown. Hopefully, if they haven’t wasted their brain already, people are going to wake up and not waste another year supporting a pathetic political party that is no longer recognizable.
OWEN RENTFRO
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.