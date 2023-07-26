“You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.” - Inigo Montoya

Of course, words only have the meanings we give them. Woke, for example, was originally the past tense of wake. Then some people gave it the meaning “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” So, when conservative politicians call themselves “anti-woke,” they’re calling themselves unaware, ignorant. Well, that fits.

And, by the way, what does “conservative” mean? One who conserves? What are conservatives conserving? Judging by those who call themselves conservative like the G.O.P. cult, it must mean to conserve ignorance, intolerance, bigotry, and greed.

Aren't words fun?

Floyd Newsom

Northwest side