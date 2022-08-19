Letter: Words Matter__Our Deepening Polarization

Was it a "raid" on Mar a Lago or was it a "Rule of Law" search warrant? Was Kari Lake "ambushed" by a CNN reporter inquiring about her election fraud claims or was it a reporter asking questions? Is the IRA 's $400,000,000,000 for addressing climate change just another "politically motivated" rape of the public purse or would that money reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030?