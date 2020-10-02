Letter: Words Matter

When President Trump snarled his invitation to the Proud Boys, “Stand back and stand by,” these words revealed his inability to publicly condemn white supremacy and militia groups. Trump’s statement is now used as the border on the Proud Boys logo. These words matter. Add this failure to condemn white supremacy with unsupported claims about mail-in ballots’ impact on the election, stating “This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen.” Trump, a mail-in voter himself, stated childishly that he will accept election results only if he wins. These words matter. Trump’s words, intended to create fear and doubt in Americans, will be understood instead by American voters as a desperate attempt by a failing, frightened man whose words as well as his actions will be his downfall.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
