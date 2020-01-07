Letter: Words Matter

Re: the Jan. 3 letter "Cuss words aren't the end of the world." D. Gordon Hope quotes his late mother, who said, "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me." With all due respect to Hope's mother, I would like to recount a personal experience substitute teaching in a classroom some years ago. On the wall was a poster that said, "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words may break my heart." I remember that saying to this day.
Words have the power to send us soaring or cause us to spiral down to the depths. And the fallout can cause a lifetime of insecurity, failed relationships and inability to fulfill one's potential. I often told my students that they have a whole dictionary of words available to them. Those words should be chosen judiciously and always with the thought of how they will be received by others.
Barbara Russek
North side
