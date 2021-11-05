 Skip to main content
Letter: Working Across the Senate Aisle
There has been several letters to the editor praising Senator Sinema for trying to work across the aisle. I haven't heard anything about any republican senators working across the aisle. It takes at least two to tango.

Howard Lambert

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

