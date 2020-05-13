Letter: Working out carbon pricing policy
Re: the may 9 article "Carbon-tax bill before Congress comes with unacceptable trade-off."

I was delighted to see Dr. Barbara Warren’s guest opinion.

In the fall of 2018 William Nordhaus won the Nobel Prize in economic science for his carbon pricing model: using market forces to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

This came amidst frightening new reports of imminent danger from global climate change, and offered hope of a powerful first step toward mitigation of that threat.

Nordhaus told the NY Times that “he’d like to see (carbon pricing) understood, embraced, and endorsed ... something that is talked about and worked out as a policy proposal.”

My understanding is that HR763’s EPA restrictions are quite narrow, specific to emissions’ warming potential. EPA retains full authority to regulate all other pollution.

Crafting an effective carbon pricing bill is the goal of both supporters and opponents of HR763. So let’s keep talking. William Nordhaus would approve.

Greg Lewis

Midtown

