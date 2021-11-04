 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: World Diabetes Day 2021: November 14
View Comments

Letter: World Diabetes Day 2021: November 14

  • Comments

ACCESS TO DIABETES CARE

The theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23 is access to diabetes care. 100 years after the discovery of insulin, millions of people with diabetes around the world cannot access the care they need. People with diabetes require ongoing care and support to manage their condition and avoid complications. We are living in extraordinarily difficult times, in which people with diabetes are facing an additional major health threat. Regretfully, we have seen that people living with diabetes can be more susceptible to the worst complications of COVID-19. Nearly 40% of people who have died from Covid-19 were patients with diabetes.

Diabetes in Arizona: Nearly 600,000 people with diabetes in Arizona at present. One in ten Arizonian suffer from diabetes and one in three are in prediabetes phase with much higher risk to develop diabetes. 6.8 billion dollars is the diabetes related cost in Arizona

Dr. Prakash Kotecha

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Crossing Tucson

Well, I've been a resident of Tucson for over 30 years and have seen the inter-structure of it go from very good to a battle field style. I wo…

Local-issues

Letter: Get the shot!

In his letter published October 29, Scott Thompson wrote that he could not imagine how the Tucson City Council could threaten to fire or suspe…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bias

I am a firm believer in a free press. I also think the free press should not be bias on national news. During the Trump administration, you, c…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News