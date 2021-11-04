Letter: World Diabetes Day 2021: November 14

ACCESS TO DIABETES CARE
The theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23 is access to diabetes care. 100 years after the discovery of insulin, millions of people with diabetes around the world cannot access the care they need. People with diabetes require ongoing care and support to manage their condition and avoid complications. We are living in extraordinarily difficult times, in which people with diabetes are facing an additional major health threat. Regretfully, we have seen that people living with diabetes can be more susceptible to the worst complications of COVID-19. Nearly 40% of people who have died from Covid-19 were patients with diabetes.
Diabetes in Arizona: Nearly 600,000 people with diabetes in Arizona at present. One in ten Arizonian suffer from diabetes and one in three are in prediabetes phase with much higher risk to develop diabetes. 6.8 billion dollars is the diabetes related cost in Arizona
Dr. Prakash Kotecha
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.