Letter: World Health Organization (WHO) "Tedros" corrupted by China
Reports are increasing of how the World Health Organization (WHO), lead by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from Ethipoia. has been influenced if not corrupted by China related to the Corona Virus. The Hill.com recently reported that "Tedros" "helped China to play down the severity, prevalence and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak. When President Trump took a critical step to stop the coronavirus at U.S. borders by issuing a travel ban as early as Jan. 31, Tedros said widespread travel bans and restrictions were not needed to stop the outbreak and could “have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit.” Additionally, medical authorities in Taiwan reported that at the end of December they were receiving information of "person to person" spread of the virus in China and reported that to WHO, which did not publish it. China has invested heavily in Ethipoia, it now called East Africa's "Little China." Tedros previously appointed Zimbabwe's murderous dictator Robert Mugabe as a WHO goodwill ambassador.

Juan Santiago

Southwest side

