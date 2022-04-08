Letter: World Outrage

While it is thrilling and inspiring to see the world rising up to boycott Russia in behalf of the Ukraine….

Where was/is the world in behalf of?

--The murder of 3 million Cambodians by Pol Pot;

--Vietnam and Iraq as they were being destroyed by the United States;

--The invasion of Tibet by China;

--The kidnapping of millions of Africans for enslavement in the U.S.;

--The murders of millions of Native Americans for land and the reversal of every single legal treaty with them;

--The assassination by the U.S. of a duly-elected president of Iran to install a hated Shah;

--The Latin American governments that were destroyed by the U.S., resulting in millions of immigrants;

--The denial of Palestinians to have their own land;

--Our planet as it is being destroyed by climate change, predominately by the U.S. and China.

Diane Stephenson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

