 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: World view of America

  • Comments

Our government represents our entire country when they comment on American policy at home and abroad. When our President states that the Supreme Court makes bad decisions, the world listens. When our Secretary of State comments on Supreme Court decisions and says that it raises questions in the state department, the world listens. And when the U.N. Ambassador says that the Supreme Court is taking away the rights of millions of Americans the world listens. I read that some Democrats have even called our Supreme court illegitimate.

Our media has reported on violent protests across our country and on the Supreme Court itself. One of our Chief Justices even had an assassination attempt on his life.

Question: Does the rest of the world look at our country as full of citizens who do not believe in the rule of law? Or do they believe that Americans are idiots?

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gun Control

The real problem is not guns, gun owners, access to guns, mental health, the second amendment, or thoughts and prayers. It's MONEY. In order t…

Letter: Trump knew he was lying

Rep Zoe Lofgren and the January 6 Committee presented painstaking evidence that Trump knew he lost the election. It was obvious from his stunn…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News