Letter: World view of America

Our government represents our entire country when they comment on American policy at home and abroad. When our President states that the Supreme Court makes bad decisions, the world listens. When our Secretary of State comments on Supreme Court decisions and says that it raises questions in the state department, the world listens. And when the U.N. Ambassador says that the Supreme Court is taking away the rights of millions of Americans the world listens. I read that some Democrats have even called our Supreme court illegitimate.

Our media has reported on violent protests across our country and on the Supreme Court itself. One of our Chief Justices even had an assassination attempt on his life.

Question: Does the rest of the world look at our country as full of citizens who do not believe in the rule of law? Or do they believe that Americans are idiots?

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

