Letter: World War III is here.

When Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014 to steal Crimea, it was the start of WWIII. When Putin invade Ukraine nearly a year ago, he was just following Hitler's playbook. Instead of surrender like the nations did under Hitler's heel, the Ukrainians actually gave Putin the finger!

The world is lucky that the Ukrainians are tough, but they are at a disadvantage in terms of equipment. So we don't have to commit our troops to this war, NATO needs to send any military equipment that the Ukrainians say they need. No difference in my mind than Lend Lease was to Great Britain. If they need tanks, send them tanks. Don't play games like Germany. Tell Congress that we need to support Ukraine in every way we can as fast as we can. If not, which nation will be the next to be invaded by Russia or its minions, maybe Poland or Estonia?