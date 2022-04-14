Letter: World War Three

The world stands at a T-intersection. Turn one way and the ghost of Neville Chamberlain in 1938 appears. Turn the other way and World War Three begins immediately. World War Three is inevitable. When is the only unknown. The Ukraine army is giving the world time to get ready. But will the current day Chamberlains wait until it is too late to stop the dictator before he takes Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, etc. and marches on Paris. He could threaten London and Washington with his long range missiles, Neville. Stop him at Kyiv.