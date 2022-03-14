 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: World's Dictators Are Watching Ukraine
Putin’s reckless decision to invade the Ukraine has upended the international order, hurling it back to the 19th century when the big fish could swallow the little fish with near total impunity. If the U.S. and its European allies fail to restore world order by preventing Putin from absorbing Ukraine, this will give the green light to other dictators, such as China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, to pursue their expansionist schemes. Will the U.S. have the stomach to enter a war with either China or North Korea to defend its allies in Taiwan and South Korea?

Adnan J. Almaney

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

