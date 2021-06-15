Letter: World's Worst Excuses

It's good to know Sen. Kyrsten Sinema learned at least one useful subject in elementary school, i.e., how to make childish excuses. Back then, it would have been "The dog ate my homework," or perhaps "She hit me first," or "He made me do it."
Now her sole public excuse for failing to perform her sworn Senate duty -- the task of casting a critical vote on the Jan. 6 commission -- refers us to a “personal family matter.” Without a much more thorough (and believable) justification, that just doesn't hold water.
And the headline above your article in the Star sure didn't help clarify things, by asserting her excuse "explains" her absence, when it clearly did nothing of the sort.
Robert Garrett
Foothills
